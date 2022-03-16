Comedy Central Announces ‘South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert’

South Park has been making fans laugh for 25 years, and Comedy Central announced on Wednesday (Mar. 16) a celebratory concert.

The South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert will take over the the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on August 10. The event will feature South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as bands Primus and Ween.

As music has played an essential part in the series since its debut on August 13, 1997, the concert promises to feature some fan favorite songs, according to a press release.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in a press statement. The duo are executive producing the event, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producing the South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert, and Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

In its 25 impressive years, spanning 30 seasons, South Park has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

Fans can register to purchase tickets for the South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert, from now until March 10 at 11:59 p.m. MST. at www.SouthParkatRedRocks.com. Only one registration is allowed per household, and fans will be notified starting March 23 if they are eligible to buy two tickets maximum. Tickets will be sold for $99 plus fees each via online ticketing site AXS.