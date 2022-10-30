ENHYPEN, PSY, Jessi, G-Dragon & More South Korean Artists React to Deadly Crowd Surge in Seoul

The South Korean music community is mourning the loss of more than 150 people who died during a crowd surge in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday (Oct. 30).

ENHYPEN, PSY, Jessi, G-Dragon and many others took to social media over Halloween weekend to offer their condolences to the families and loved ones of those impacted by the tragic event, which left dozens other injured.

“My heart is heavy with the sad news from Korea,” K-pop group ENHYPEN tweeted on Saturday. “We pray for the well-being of the deceased, and we also offer our condolences to the bereaved families and acquaintances who have lost loved ones.”

PSY also shared a thoughtful note on his Instagram Story. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected by the tragic accident in Itaewon,” the “Gangnam Style” rapper wrote. “We send out deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Officials haven’t yet determined what caused the Halloween festivities disaster that left dozens killed and injured, The New York Times reports. South Korean president Yoon Sukyeol has since declared a period of national mourning through Saturday (Nov. 5).

Following the incident, the Korean pop industry also announced cancellations of scheduled events and postponements of upcoming music releases. The list of names includes large record label and management companies like SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and HYBE, along with popular artists including BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Stray Kids.

Holland was among other South Korean acts to share their thoughts on social media.

“I express my deepest condolences and condolences for the disaster that happened in Itaewon that I love and mean a lot,” the singer wrote against an all-black screen on Instagram. “Condolences to the many who have lost loved ones and friends.”

Meanwhile, G-Dragon and 2AM’s Jo Kwon both asked fans to “Pray for Itaewon” in separate Instagram Story posts, while Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko and Balming Tiger also expressed their condolences.