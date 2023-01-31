Sophie Turner Gushes Over Jonas Brothers After Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘You Boys Are So Deserving of This’

Sophie Turner is gushing with pride over her husband, Joe Jonas, and the Jonas Brothers‘ latest career milestone.

The Game of Thrones actress was present Monday when Joe, Kevin and Nick received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 31) to express just how proud she is of her family.

“To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines,” Turner captioned a photo from the event, in which she, Joe and her famous in-laws posed for commemorative photos.

“After almost 20 years of hard work, you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day,” she added, placing a shining star and red heart emoji at the end of her post.

The Jonas Brothers were equally excited to become Walk of Famers — so much so that during the ceremony, the brothers celebrated the achievement by announcing that their new project, The Album, is arriving on May 5.

“It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick said during the ceremony. “So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement. We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year.”

See Turner’s Instagram post here.