Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas With Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet: ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Sophie Turner is married to Mr. Perfectly Fine, and proud of it.

Based on a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old actress seems to have found a subtle way of trolling husband Joe Jonas about his superstar ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while also supporting him on his big day. Sharing photos from the Jonas Brothers’ recent concert at Yankee Stadium — the trio’s first stop on their world tour — Turner showed off her wristful of friendship bracelets complementing her sparkly green dress, one of them reading, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Turner wearing the bracelets in the first place is a subtle tribute to her Swiftiedom; as those who’ve attended an Eras Tour show this summer can attest, the “Anti-Hero” singer has inspired quite the renaissance of handmade beaded friendship bracelets. But “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is a direct jab at Turner’s rockstar husband — with whom she shares two daughters — as he’s widely believed to be the subject of Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Vault track of the same name.

The Game of Thrones alum has previously shared her love for the song, which Swift originally wrote in the late 2000s but didn’t drop until 2021. “It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner wrote on Instagram upon its release, to which Swift responded: “forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

And while “Mr. Perfectly Fine” didn’t paint her ex in the most flattering way, it’s safe to say that Swift is on good terms with Jonas. The DNCE frontman and Turner have both praised Swift’s music several times — “1989 is a great album,” they agreed in a couple’s TikTok live last year — and in 2019, Swift apologized for putting Jonas “on blast” on The Ellen Show back in 2008.

Plus, as recently as May this year, Joe said this: “I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool,” adding he hopes her fans like him. “No one f—s with the Swifties, you know?”

Check out Turner’s full Instagram post below: