Sophia Bush Recalls the Time She ‘Ghosted’ Rihanna: ‘What Is Wrong With Me?’

Actress Sophia Bush appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (Feb. 25), where she had to relive the moment that she ghosted Rihanna. Yup, you read that right.

When Barrymore brought up the “We Found Love” singer, the One Tree Hill star immediately buried her face in her hands. “I’m so red,” she said.

“Years ago, when I was doing One Tree Hill, my character was becoming a fashion designer so I was coming to Fashion Week here and meeting with all these people and learning about how they do what they do for research,” Bush recalled. “I went to this dinner, and Rihanna comes to this dinner and we sit next to each other.”

“She’s like, ‘Your show’s cool,’ we’re chatting, I’m dying, she gives me her phone number […] and I never texted her,” she continued. “Then that photo you showed, I saw her at an event years later and she’s like, ‘How have you been? I never heard from you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I ghosted Rihanna. What is wrong with me?'”

Both Bush and RiRi are still active in the fashion and design worlds, as Rihanna attended the Gucci runway show at Milan Fashion week on Friday (Feb. 25), showing off her baby bump in a latex crop top alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Of course, the mogul also owns her own popular lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty.

Bush, meanwhile, runs eco-conscious shopping destination, Fashionkind, with Nina Farran. “Fashion is one of the top polluter industries on earth, but it’s also not going anywhere,” she recently told Vogue. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work on creating and encouraging change from within. Every company I’ve ever been involved with, as an advisor or an investor, has addressed a societal need with innovation, and that’s exactly what Fashionkind is doing.”

Watch Bush talk about her history with Rihanna below.