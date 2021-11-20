Billboard Buys: Sony’s Sweat-Proof Wireless Earbuds Are Marked Down to $78

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sony is one of the most-trusted names when it comes to audio gear, but it’s not always easy to find deals or discounts on Sony products. That’s why you’ll want to take advantage of this surprise Amazon sale, which gets you a pair of Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for just $78.

Regularly $99.99+, this Sony earbuds deal brings the price of the WF-C500s down to just $78 — a $22 discount. This is the lowest price for Sony earbuds online and one of the best deals overall for wireless earbuds on Amazon.

Amazon

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds $78

The Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds are equipped with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology, which seemingly “floats” sound all around you, for a wider, more immersive soundscape. This is the same 360 Audio technology found in large Sony speakers, only paired down to fit the shape and confines of these tiny buds.

Speaking of size, Sony says these earbuds are 45% smaller than their “EXTRA BASS” True Wireless Earbuds, making them more comfortable in your ears, even while wearing for long periods of time. They’re less likely to fall out too, and in our experience, don’t take a lot of wiggling or adjusting to find a great fit. Sony says that’s thanks to the earbuds’ “Ergonomic Surface Design,” which helps the buds better conform to your ear shape.

With an IPX4-rating, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds are splash-proof and sweat-proof, making them great for taking on a run or workout. Get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and 20 hours with the included charging case.

These earbuds have a built-in mic, so you can use them at work for taking or making calls too.

Sony earbuds rarely go on sale so you’ll want to take advantage of this Amazon deal while it’s live. It doesn’t appear to be part of any Amazon Black Friday deals so it could end at any time. Regularly $99.99+, get the Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds for just $78 here.

