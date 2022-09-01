Billboard Explains: Songs of the Summer

Skip to main content
The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into what makes makes a great summer song and how the song of the summer is determined.

Every summer, a new batch of songs turn up the heat. What makes a great summer song, how is the song of the season determined and which track will take the title this year?

Hit summer songs are typically upbeat, feel-good songs that you can play poolside or at a barbecue. For example, 2021’s “Butter” by BTS and 2015’s “Cheerleader” by Omi were inescapable during those respective summers. “What a fun song in 2015,” Billboard‘s Executive Director of Music, Jason Lipshutz, says of Omi’s hit. “Came out of nowhere, huge remix, huge hit.”

Billboard’s 20-position Song of the Summer chart tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming, airplay and sales-based Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Taking a look at this year, what could be the song of the summer. Contenders include Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week — its 11th week on top.

The official song of the summer will be revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Watch our Billboard Explains breakdown on the Songs of the Summer above.

