Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 has been declared — check out the final chart here — let’s take a look back to 2010 and beyond for some of the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your personal favorite?

In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 1 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,” featuring Snoop Dogg (2010’s No. 1), to last summer’s silky-smooth chart-topper “Butter” by BTS.

Speaking of Perry, she’s one of a handful of artists who have three songs sprinkled throughout the bracket. In addition to “Gurls,” she’s got 2011’s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” and 2012’s “Wide Awake.” Drake also has a scorching trio in the mix — 2016’s “One Dance” (featuring WizKid and Kyla) and 2018’s “In My Feelings” and “Nice for What” — while Justin Bieber has three collabs on the bracket: 2017’s “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” alongside Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne in 2017; and 2019’s “I Don’t Care” duet with Ed Sheeran. Rihanna has three chances at taking the Song of the Summer Face-Off crown too, with Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” (2010), Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” (2016), and Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” also featuring Bryson Tiller (2017).

But that’s just a drop of sand in the beach bucket: There are 64 songs facing off in this brand-new bracket game. Who will emerge as the Song of the Summer Face-Off champ? That’s up to you. Vote in round 1 below. Voting closes on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, when round 2 voting kicks off and the field is narrowed down to 32 songs.