A$AP Rocky, Jonas Brothers, Arcade Fire & More Added to Something in the Water Lineup

Arcade Fire has been added to the event less than a year after sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/GI

Something in the Water festival is returning to Virginia Beach at the end of this month, and on Wednesday (April 12), Pharrell Williams unveiled a wave of special guests and performers added to the lineup.

A$AP Rocky

Jonas Brothers

A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and M.I.A. have all been added to Pharrell’s Phriends set at the festival, which will take place in Virginia Beach, Va., between April 28 and April 30.

The festival has also announced additional performers including Third Eye Blind, Jonas Brothers and Arcade Fire, which comes less than a year after sexual misconduct allegations against Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler. 

Last year, the festival took place in Washington, D.C., after the Grammy-winning artist and producer voiced his disappointment in his hometown’s handling of his cousin’s death the year before. Sponsored by AirBnB and Walmart, this year’s star-studded lineup features Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, The Clipse, Summer Walker, Grace Jones, Lil Uzi Vert and Kehlani, among others.

Pharrell’s team-up with Walmart also aims to impact communities in Virginia. “Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., in a press release. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Three day passes to Something in the Water are still available for purchase here. Can’t make it to the festival? YouTube will be livestreaming the event all weekend on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.

