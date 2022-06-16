How to Watch Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival Online

Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival is taking over Washington, D.C., this weekend, with Justin Timberlake, a reunited Clipse, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip and SZA among the special guests.

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, 21 Savage and hometown acts Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny are also set to take the stage.

If you can’t fly to the nation’s capital for the weekend-long event, you can still enjoy the festival at home. Amazon Prime will stream the entire festival starting at 3 p.m. ET from June 17 to 19 on the Amazon Prime app and on the platform’s Twitch Channel.

“Amazon Music always has the most innovative programming and I’m thrilled they have come onboard to livestream Something in theWater,” said Williams in a statement. “By livestreaming they are helping give access to so many people who can’t travel to DC Juneteenth weekend.”

Williams pulled SITW from his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., last year after launching it in 2019 citing what he called a “toxic” environment in the city.The inaugural SITW featured sets from A$AP Rocky, Beck, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters and more; the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.