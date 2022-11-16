Solange to Curate 2023 Spring Music Series for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Brooklyn Academy of Music announced on Wednesday (Nov. 16) that Solange is set to curate the lineup for the venue’s 2023 Spring Music Series.

Through her multidisciplinary creative collective Saint Heron, the When I Get Home auteur will be responsible for hand-selecting a lineup of concerts, films, performance art, dance and other theater pieces for the stages of BAM’s multi-theater campus “honoring the intergenerational and genre-spanning impact” of innovative musicians and artists.

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said David Binder, BAM’s artistic director, in a statement. “Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

The complete lineup curated by Solange is expected to be announced soon with performances slated to begin this coming winter. The singer last worked with BAM nearly a decade ago when she headlined the 2013 Crossing Brooklyn Ferry music festival.

Her creative partnership with Brooklyn Academy of Music will follow Solange’s recent foray into composition. She wrote the score for Play Time for the New York City Ballet, which premiered at the end of September as part of the celebrated dance troupe’s Fall Fashion Gala. The premiere earned raves from Beyoncé, who sweetly shouted out her younger sister on social media by saying, “Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis” — a lyric from Renaissance fan favorite track “COZY.”