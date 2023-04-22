Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Marry in South of France

Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, who married over the weekend in the South of France.

The 24-year-old model and designer, who is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, exchanged vows with Grainge, 29, the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, during a ceremony in Antibes, France, according to People.

Richie took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share several photos of a colorful breakfast for the bride ahead of the nuptials. Her posts also included beautiful photos of the French Riviera coastline. The wedding took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, Vogue reports.

Related Bad Bunny Displays Apology to Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Explore Explore Lionel Richie See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ahead of her wedding, Richie shared on social media that she had converted to Judaism.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” Richie posted on her Instagram story, according to People. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

Richie and Grainge announced their engagement in April 2022. A photo of the stunning proposal showed the music exec on one knee at sunset, with the couple surrounded by dozens of romantic candles.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Richie wrote on Instagram. Grainge mirrored the excitement over on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of the two kissing, with the classic caption, “She said yes.” Richie sweetly responded in the comments, “I love you.”

The pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, have kept their love relatively private. Elliot is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.

At the time of their engagement, Sofia’s sister, Nicole, shared the happy news about in her Instagram Story with the hilarious caption, “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me.”