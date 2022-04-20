Sofia Richie Is Engaged to Elliot Grainge: ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, who are now engaged!

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 20) to share a stunning photo of the proposal, with the music executive on one knee at sunset, with the couple surrounded by dozens of romantic candles.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Richie wrote in the caption. Grainge mirrored the excitement over on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of the two kissing, with the classic caption, “She said yes.”

Richie sweetly responded in the comments, “I love you.”

The duo, who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, have kept their love relatively private. Grainge’s father is Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, while Elliot himself the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.

Richie, a model and fashion guru on her own, is the daughter of the legendary Lionel Richie. Sofia’s sister, Nicole, shared the happy news to her Instagram Story with the hilarious caption, “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me.”