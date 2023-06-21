Sodagreen Back for ‘Round 2’: Reflecting on 20 Years as a Band & Ahead to What’s Next

After two decades as a band, Taiwanese indie group Sodagreen has grown and evolved, emerging triumphant and standing on the stage together once more.

For young people, turning 20 can be a defining moment, marking the end of their rebellious teenage years and the start of adulthood. But for a band, reaching the milestone of 20 years is an incredible achievement. What keeps a band together is the relationships between its members.

Everyone has a rebellious period in their life, but it doesn’t always come at the same time. Shin-Yi’s came during his teenage years, while Jia-Kai’s happened in his 40s. For Sodagreen as a group, the rebellious period was during their hiatus. They each explored different paths, living a second life, until 2023 when they reunited under the name Sodagreen and started anew. This is what the band members call “Sodagreen Round 2.”

Regarding Sodagreen’s 20th anniversary, Jia-Kai explains it this way: “When I look back on my life journey, I really don’t have many friends who have been with me for over 20 years. I can count them on my 10 fingers. Friends who have been together for over 20 years won’t fall out and will definitely stay until the end. We are really rare. There is nothing like Sodagreen that has been going on for 20 years in a row.” Faced with Jia-Kai’s emotional perspective, Tsing-Fong jokingly responds in a very Sodagreen-like manner: “I hope you will be a good person in the future, Jia-Kai!”

It’s been 26 years since Tsing-Fong and Shin-Yi first met. Reflecting on their friendship, Shin-Yi couldn’t help but express her amazement: “It’s so scary!” But when they find something they both enjoy, time seems to fly by.

Yu-Chi says Madonna has been their idol for over 20 years. For the past two decades, Madonna has been a beacon of fashion, continuously adapting to the changing times and setting new trends. But it’s not just the iconic singer who has been inspiring fans for so long; Sodagreen has also been a source of innovation and transformation for that amount of time, encouraging fans to explore different paths in life.

On May 30, Sodagreen returned to the same place they said goodbye six years ago: the outdoor stage of the Taipei City Art Square. It was a special day for the band, as it marked the day they released their first single. Shin-Yi said it was a great opportunity to reconnect with their fans in the most direct way possible. It was also a promise that Sodagreen made to their fans — to come back and celebrate together.

Individual Growth & Exploration

Sodagreen’s hiatus was a time of individual growth and exploration for each of the band members. During their break, Jyun-Wei became an investment expert, Jing-Yang a cross-disciplinary curator, Yu-Chi combined classical and pop music, Shin-Yi a concert director, Jia-Kai a film score composer, and Tsing-Fong a Golden Melody king. This time away from the band gave them the opportunity to explore different possibilities and pursue their own personal goals. Sodagreen’s hiatus was a period of growth and development that has allowed them to come back stronger than ever.

Jyun-Wei shared that the most essential part of their growth during the hiatus was not just in music, but in their personal lives. They were able to take the time to get married, become parents, start businesses, and explore new interests that they hadn’t had the opportunity to do before. With the newfound freedom, they were able to do all the things they wanted to do and come back without any regrets. Now, they have the strength and motivation to make music again.

Jyun-Wei found that being decisive was a key lesson he learned during his years away from music. “Investment requires finding the right people to work with, as well as ensuring the product is of a high quality. Rather than just making money, investing provided me with the opportunity to learn about different industries and ecosystems, making it a much more meaningful experience.”

Jing-Yang is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and has worked hard to transform Giant Park into a paradise for both adults and children. He has also taken on the role of mentor and curator to young musicians, offering them the opportunity to learn and grow.

In his own words, Jing-Yang said, “I’m just trying to reach out to different audiences in a different way. Everything I do is rooted in the foundation of the band. Sodagreen is embarking on a new journey, and I’m hoping for the best.”

Yu-Chi has taken his musical journey to the next level by blending classical and pop music. His solo album KUNG’s vol.1 earned him a nomination for best album in the instrumental music category at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards. He has also performed on stages around the world, showcasing his unique sound. During his time away from the band, Yu-Chi went through a period of self-discovery that has resulted in a new musical energy for Sodagreen.

Yu-Chi was deeply impacted by the death of his beloved pet and found himself reflecting on the meaning of separation and death, channeling these honest feelings into his creative work. “I believed that music was a way to learn and grow, and that each member of the band could bring new ideas and sparks to our performances by sharing our life experiences. Together, we could create something truly special.”

Shin-Yi became a successful concert director during the hiatus and welcomed a second child into her life. Shin-Yi’s journey from the stage to the director’s chair was nothing short of remarkable. “It’s all about serendipity. I took on the role of concert director with a relaxed attitude and mainly wanted to make new friends and explore the world of concert directing. I was lucky enough to found myself in the company of world-class producers, learning new ways of working and creating.”

Jia-Kai’s latest project, the film Marry My Dead Body, set a box office record this year. As the sole composer of the soundtrack, Jia-Kai faced a unique challenge. “I was involved in the early stages of production and was able to apply the skills I learned at Berkeley to the composition and writing of the scores. When I finished, I felt a real sense of accomplishment.”

Jia-Kai also had the opportunity to work with the iconic Jolin Tsai on the theme song “Untitled.” He learned a lot from her, including the way she structured the melody and the clever way she depicted the relationship between two cultures in the lyrics. The most impressive moment for Jia-Kai was when he visited the set and saw actor Greg Hsu’s amazing performance of “Dancing Diva.”

Tsing-Fong, nominated for best male Mandarin singer with “Mallarme’s Tuesdays,” isn’t expecting to win, but is more interested in having fun with his bandmates. When asked if there’s pressure for his bandmates to perform alongside him, he had a humorous response: “It’s already stressful for them to perform with me! Jia-Kai and Jing-Yang have always been under a lot of pressure when performing with me, but I’m looking forward to the day when they can perform without any stress,” he laughs.

New Journey

If we were to compare Sodagreen to a big fashion brand, then Oaeen – the unique side product line – would be the perfect analogy. The debut album of Oaeen, The Pond, received a variety of reactions from the public. While some praised the music, others thought it was “too weird.” In response to the different opinions, the six members who are part of both Sodagreen and Oaeen said, “We like it, and that’s what matters most.”

Jyun-Wei said, “When The Pond was first released, it was met with some surprise. Despite this, we were confident in our own standards and felt that the album was ready for release. We don’t think Oaeen’s songs are particularly mysterious; we are simply being true to ourselves and not making the music too out of the ordinary. The album was created through a collaborative process, with everyone adding their own musical influences from different genres, resulting in a unique and complete piece.”

Oaeen’s re-recording of Sodagreen’s old album series is an exciting journey of rediscovery. From Different Albums to Little Universe, from Incomparable Beauty to Sing With Me, each album brings a new emotion to the songs we know and love because of their new arrangements, orchestrations and presentations.

Jyun-Wei describes the remaking process as starting from Ground Zero: “With some songs, it was difficult to reproduce the original feeling due to the special instruments and sounds used. To overcome this, we decided to re-record all the instruments in a new and exciting way. This process allowed us to experience the joy of remaking and reproducing the songs all over again.”

For Yu-Chi, Oaeen’s re-recording of their new album has surpassed the original version of Sodagreen’s records and become a unique version of its own. It’s a reflection of the life experiences of everyone involved, and you can hear the different mind-sets in the music. As Shin-Yi grows older, she believes that the process of re-recording the new version is a way to reconnect with her life journey. “When we were young, we thought this way, and it was so simple!”

Even though the interpretations of Sodagreen’s songs may vary, the emotions behind them remain the same. A devoted fan recently shared their thoughts on the new version with Jyun-Wei: “My love and support for Sodagreen isn’t just about the music; it’s about the attitude. I admire Sodagreen’s attitude, so no matter what version they release, those who love Sodagreen will accept it all.”

The sincere response from fans moved Sodagreen deeply, inspiring them to be more cautious and careful in creating new works. Yu-Chi says: “We are using our current abilities to create something new, unlocking new possibilities.” Tsing-Fong adds: “We strive to perfect the small details, while the grandeur is up to the listeners to interpret.”

Do you remember Sodagreen’s comeback single “Tomorrow Will be Fine” in 2020? The music video featured a nostalgic concept of a group chat on a mobile phone, with conversations during the band’s hiatus, making die-hard fans tear up. Four members of the band have become “Sodagreen second generation” parents, and after performances, their schedule is no longer about celebrating with drinks but rushing home to take care of their kids and playing them lullabies. Despite the twists and turns, Sodagreen has stayed strong and united throughout these past 20 years.

–Written by Jifan Wang for Billboard China