Which Snubbed Hot 100 Hitmaker Should’ve Received a Best New Artist Grammy Nomination? Vote!

Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 Songs chart included a total of 15 artists who were both entered and eligible for this year’s Grammy’s best new artist award, but only two musicians — Latto and Muni Long — were able to make this cut for 2023.

One of the biggest Hot 100 success stories is Gayle and her breakout track “abcdefu.” Though she is not nominated for best new artist this year, the track allowed her to hit No. 17 on the year-end Hot 100 Songs chart and earned her a nomination in the coveted song of the year category. In addition, there are several fellow hitmakers who fans believed deserved a spot in the best new artist category at the Grammys this year.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron came into her own in 2022 — the singer released her EP, Girl Like Me, in December, which included hit track “Boyfriend” as its lead and breakout single. Though snubbed for best new artist, the track gained her enough traction to be named best new artist at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 and secure a spot on the year-end Hot 100 at No. 51.

And while Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” didn’t start making waves until the end of 2022, the track made a big splash and instead is up for best pop duo/group performance, though Petras was left out of the best new artist nominees at the Grammys.

So who do you think should have been nominated for best new artist at the Grammys this year? Vote in our poll below.