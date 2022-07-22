Snow Man’s ‘Orange Kiss’ Is No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 With Biggest First-Week Sales of 2022

Snow Man’s “Orange Kiss” blasts to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 20, launching with 850,692 CDs sold — the biggest first-week sales of 2022 so far.

The seventh single by the Johnny boy band rules physical sales, look-ups and radio airplay this week, while also performing well in video views (No. 4) and Twitter mentions (No. 8). The nine-member group’s new release upped its predecessor by more than 40,000 CDs — “Brother Beat” sold 809,082 copies in its first week and hit No. 1 in April — proving that the boys have been steadily expanding their fanbase in the interim.

OCHA NORMA’s “Koi no kurauchingu sutaato” bows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100. The major label debut single by Hello! Project’s ten-member idol group sold 92,695 copies and comes in at No. 2 for sales, while hitting No. 13 radio, No. 15 for downloads, No. 25 for look-ups and No. 48 for Twitter.

The close race between last week’s No. 1 song, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” and the runner-up, SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit,” continues this week, with the latter coming out on top on the latest tally at No. 3. “Habit” performed better in downloads and video, but the track slips to No. 2 for video after leading the metric for seven straight weeks. NiziU’s “CLAP CLAP” takes over the No. 1 spot for the metric with 3,027,385 views, while “Habit” logged 2,989,729 views, a difference of about 10,000 views.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data. Take a look at the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 11-17, here.