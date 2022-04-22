Snoop Dogg Says He Almost Re-Recorded His Music Like Taylor Swift

Snoop Dogg almost took a cue from another artist who pretty much couldn’t be more his opposite: Taylor Swift. On a new episode of the Full Send podcast that dropped Wednesday (April 20), the 50-year-old rapper talked about how his plan for Death Row Records, which he acquired in February, will give artists proper revenue for their music in order to avoid what happened with Swift’s masters.

Speaking on his goal to increase artist profits by making Death Row an exclusively NFT label, Snoop cited the “All Too Well” singer as a “perfect example” of an artist finding similar workarounds to the industry’s antiquated contracts that restrict them from making adequate money off their music. “She ain’t an old artist at all — she’s quite new,” he said of Swift, who began re-recording her first six albums after her master recordings were sold to Scooter Braun against her wishes in 2019.

“What did she do?” he continued. “She remastered her album. Why? Because she wasn’t making revenues off of that album.”

One of the show’s hosts proceeded to ask Snoop whether he was trying to bash Braun. “I ain’t firing shots at nobody. Scooter’s my friend, I’m just giving the truth,” the rapper replied. “This is public information, am I lying? Ask her why did she redo her album? Because she couldn’t get finances so she redid her album as a way of ‘I’ll make this for my fans, and they’ll support me because those are my vocals, this is my music, and I should be making money off of my project when you buy it.'”

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper continued on to reveal that he almost did the exact same thing with his 1993 record Doggystyle. “I was going to remaster my album,” he said. “My son had told me years ago, he was like, ‘You should just remaster Doggystyle, Pops, f–k all that. Just remaster it, you ain’t gotta worry about all that.’

“But I didn’t want to go that approach, because you can’t remaster Doggystyle like you can remaster them R&B songs. That s–t was a feeling, that s–t was a moment. You can’t recapture that. We’re trying to re-enact that s–t all over again, so I had to go get my s–t back.”

Listen to Snoop’s full appearance on “Full Send Podcast” below: