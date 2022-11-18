Snoop Dogg Gets Into the Pet Business With Snoop Doggie Doggs Clothing & Accessories

Snoop Dogg is here to make your dog the most fashionable pup in town. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the “Doggyland” rapper announced the arrival of his pet line, Snoop Doggie Doggs, in partnership with SMAC Entertainment, Little Earth Productions, Inc. and Amazon.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!” Snoop Dogg said of the line in a press release.

Snoop Doggie Doggs has accessories for dogs ranging from pet harnesses, bandanas, hats, leashes and collars. Clothing is also available, and ranges from jerseys, hoodies and shirts. For dog lovers who wants their pet to live in the lap of luxury, silver and gold doggy bowls are offered in small and large size. And for owners whose pup is in need of another toy for their good girl or boy’s collection, three options on the site include a “Doggie Doobie” blunt shaped toy, a boom box toy that plays audio of Snoop rapping “bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay,” and a steering wheel shaped toy inspired by low riders in Southern California.

While the line is primarily meant for dogs, cats have not been excluded from the rapper’s newest business venture — the brand’s official website, snoopdoggiedoggs.com, also feature cats wearing bandanas.

Snoop Doggie Doggs is available to shop on snoopdoggiedoggs.com and on Amazon now. See the first advertisement and a preview of the collection below.