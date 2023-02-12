Snoop Dogg Slips Into Style for Skechers 2023 Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

As a rapper, Snoop Dogg has an incredibly busy lifestyle, and his footwear needs to be up to par. Enter footwear brand Skechers, which the rapper donned for the brand’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night (Feb. 12).

“We’ve arrived, Mr. Dogg,” the rapper’s jet pilot says after touching down at an airport. “Time to slip in,” the 51-year-old says from the comfort of his seat on a private jet as he slips into a pair of royal-blue Skechers sneakers. A green lowrider car awaits the star, which promptly takes him to a packed concert — Snoop swaps his blue ensemble for a yellow one that consists of a matching pair of Skechers while performing his hits to cheering fans.

But the rapper’s duties don’t stop there: Snoop wears Skechers while performing a paper route, while doing a shift at the dog grooming salon, and even during a kid’s little league football game where he acts as coach. Snoop’s Skechers also make it all the way to the White House, where IRL friend Martha Stewart asks the question on everyone’s mind as he sits in the president’s seat. “Hey, Snoop, how do you do all this stuff?” she asks. “Skechers, baby, shoes made for all walks of life,” the rapper responds.

Snoop joins a list of music stars appearing in 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including Diddy’s Uber One ad (which co-stars Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis and Haddaway); Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts ad; Jack Harlow with Missy Elliott and Elton John in a Doritos ad; John Travolta in a T-Mobile ad; Sarah McLachlan in a Busch Light ad; and Metro Boomin in a Budweiser ad.

Watch Snoop’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Skechers in the video above.