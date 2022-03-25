Snoop Dogg Says a BTS Collaboration Is Coming: ‘It’s Official Like a Referee With a Whistle’

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, Calif.

K-pop it like it’s hot. On the red carpet for the premiere of his and Kelly Clarkson‘s American Song Contest, Snoop Dogg revealed that he and BTS are in talks to make music together — something that fans have been excited for since he said in January that boy band had sent him a request to work together.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club before seeming to confirm the news. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

Billboard has reached out to BTS’ reps for comment.

The seven-piece K-pop group first hinted at their admiration of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper when they included a nod to his debut album Doggystyle in their 2014 track “Hip Hop Phile.” According to Snoop, that admiration goes both ways. “I make good music. They make good music,” he continued. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

The BTS ARMY has been waiting for this news since January, when Snoop Dogg revealed on the podcast Mogul Talk that the boy band had reached out to him. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he told the show’s hosts. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that s–t.”

Though Snoop didn’t know how big BTS was at the time of the podcast appearance, he’s been contributing his voice to K-pop projects for years. “I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” Snoop reminded A.V. Club. “I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day.

“Come on now, it’s what I do.”

Revisit Snoop Dogg discussing BTS’ request for a collab below: