Snoop Dogg Reflects on How Queen Elizabeth Prevented Him From Being Kicked Out of the U.K.

Snoop Dogg and Queen Elizabeth II go way back. In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid published Thursday (Feb. 24), the “Gin and Juice” rapper took a moment to reflect on his career and detailed the time the British monarch prevented him from getting kicked out of England in 1994 as he faced first- and second-degree murder charges; he was later acquitted in 1996.

“They kicked me out the U.K. ‘Kick this evil bastard out,’” Snoop said, discussing the call to action published on the cover of a 1994 issue of Daily Star. “It’s a headline, n—a. That s–t is documented. They had a picture of me on the front […] They was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out.’”

The 50-year-old explained that residents of the United Kingdom wanted him out of England, and were going as far as to ask officials to ban him, as he was facing charges related to the fatal shooting of gang member Philip Woldermariam.

“This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [U.K.] doing shows,” continued the rapper, who recently made headlines for the much lauded Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show he performed with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent. ““But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess.”

“The queen, n—a. The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come,’” he said. “The queen, n—a, bow down. When the queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, you dig? You think you think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ … The queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop previously spoke about his relationship with the royals in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, and said Prince William and Prince Harry’s appreciation of his music indirectly allowed him to stay in England in 1994.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here,” he said at the time. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”

Watch Snoop Dogg’s interview with DJ Whoo Kid below.