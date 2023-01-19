Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Hitting the Field as 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Captains

After joining Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime show last year, Snoop Dogg is returning to the gridiron this year for the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper was announced as a captain for this year’s NFL Pro Bowl Games alongside former quarterback Peyton Manning on Thursday (Jan. 19). The rapper will represent the AFC with retired NFL star, while Pete Davidson — also a captain this year — will join Peyton’s fellow quarterback brother Eli Manning with the NFC.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place one week before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The games — which have run under the names National Football League All-Star Game (1939–1942) or Pro Bowl (1951–2022) — is an annual event held by the NFL that features several of its star players going head to head in a series of both football and non-football tests of athleticism.

The Feb. 5 event will feature a series of four tests: Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (in which participants will show off their best pigskin reception skills), a Gridiron Gauntlet (side-by-side relay race), Move the Chain (weighted wall pull to test strength), and Kick Tac Toe. Fans can purchase tickets to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games here.

As for the 2023 Super Bowl, the game will air Sunday, Feb. 15. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show (see our dream setlist for her performance here).