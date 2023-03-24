×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Snoop Dogg Proved He’s a Major ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan While Meeting Emilia Clarke

The actress geeked out over meeting the rapper at his show in London.

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ethan Miller/GI

Snoop Dogg, rapper of dragons? On Friday (March 24), the superstar came face to face with Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and shared his love of the hit HBO fantasy series.

Related

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Announce The High School Reunion Tour: See the Dates

“SNOOP. DOGGY. DOGG.” Clarke posted alongside a sweet photo of the pair on social media, backstage at the rapper’s show at The O2 in London. “The man, the myth, the legend. When he calls, you (I) come running.” She even geeked out with her hashtags, writing, “#my16yearoldselfishavingalifealteringmomenthere #soismy36yearoldself.” Meanwhile, Snoop commented under the post, “I’ love me some you” with the requisite dragon, flame, paw prints, TV camera and smiling heart emojis.

In a sweet video in the slideshow, Snoop proved the love was nothing but mutual. He can be heard telling the actress, “I would protect your eggs any day…I’m here for you, baby, I’m here! You know I’m a fan of the show, right?” referring to Clarke’s famous role as Daenerys Targaryen. Visibly blown away, Clarke quips, “Can I get that in writing?” before responding, “You know I’m a fan of you since forever and ever and ever?”

Earlier this month, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer made major business moves by starting Shiller, his very own Web3 livestreaming platform with British tech entrepreneur Sam Jones and returning the entire catalog of releases on Death Row Records — including classics like 1993’s Doggystyle and 1996’s The Doggfather — to streaming services. Other albums in the deal included Tupac’s All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory as well as Lady of Rage’s Necessary Roughness and Kurupt’s Against the Grain.

Check out Snoop’s adorable meet-up with Clarke below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad