Snoop Dogg Proved He’s a Major ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan While Meeting Emilia Clarke

Snoop Dogg, rapper of dragons? On Friday (March 24), the superstar came face to face with Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and shared his love of the hit HBO fantasy series.

“SNOOP. DOGGY. DOGG.” Clarke posted alongside a sweet photo of the pair on social media, backstage at the rapper’s show at The O2 in London. “The man, the myth, the legend. When he calls, you (I) come running.” She even geeked out with her hashtags, writing, “#my16yearoldselfishavingalifealteringmomenthere #soismy36yearoldself.” Meanwhile, Snoop commented under the post, “I’ love me some you” with the requisite dragon, flame, paw prints, TV camera and smiling heart emojis.

In a sweet video in the slideshow, Snoop proved the love was nothing but mutual. He can be heard telling the actress, “I would protect your eggs any day…I’m here for you, baby, I’m here! You know I’m a fan of the show, right?” referring to Clarke’s famous role as Daenerys Targaryen. Visibly blown away, Clarke quips, “Can I get that in writing?” before responding, “You know I’m a fan of you since forever and ever and ever?”

Earlier this month, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer made major business moves by starting Shiller, his very own Web3 livestreaming platform with British tech entrepreneur Sam Jones and returning the entire catalog of releases on Death Row Records — including classics like 1993’s Doggystyle and 1996’s The Doggfather — to streaming services. Other albums in the deal included Tupac’s All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory as well as Lady of Rage’s Necessary Roughness and Kurupt’s Against the Grain.

Check out Snoop’s adorable meet-up with Clarke below.