Willow Smashes Guitar Through TV Set, Electrifies With ‘Curious/Furious’ & ‘Ur a Stranger’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Willow gave a smashing performance — literally — during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 21-year-old artist visited Studio 8H on Oct. 8 to deliver a pair of electrifying performances from her new album, <CopingMechanism>. For her first song, Willow unleashed her inner rock star with “Curious/Furious,” closing out the track by showing off her impressive guitar shredding skills. Later, she returned to perform the hard-hitting “Ur a Stranger,” belting out the lyrics before smashing her axe into a television set.

“it’s called historybeingmade.com,” Willow captioned a photo on Instagram of herself giving the middle finger alongside her leather-clad band on what appears to be the set of SNL.

Ahead of the Oct. 7 release of <CopingMechanism>, Willow unveiled the track “Split” as the set’s final preview following singles “Maybe It’s My Fault,” “Hover Like a Goddess” and “Curious/Furious.” The new album follows her 2021 full-length, Lately I Feel Everything, which featured multiple team-ups with Travis Barker.

Willow’s first time on the SNL stage was during season 47 as a guest of Camila Cabello, when the pair performed their collaboration “Pyschofreak” off the former Fifth Harmony member’s latest solo effort, Familia.

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on SNL twice in one year, five months apart,” she told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously, because being with Camila [Cabello], really, really good friend of mine. There’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage.”

The singer added, “But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also s—ing my pants slightly.”

Watch Willow's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.