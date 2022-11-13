SZA Set as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest, With Host Keke Palmer

SNL‘s December schedule will kick off with SZA as musical guest and Keke Palmer as host on Dec. 3.

“first december show!” the Saturday Night Live Instagram announced on Sunday (Nov. 13), following this weekend’s episode with Dave Chappelle and Black Star.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao . I plan on acting a f—ing fool . See you soon New York,” SZA shared on her own account on Sunday.

Palmer wrote on Instagram, “I can’t wait!! The stage awaits @nbcsnl.”

SZA recently shared a teaser trailer for “PSA,” just two weeks after she released her new single “Shirt.” Last month she revealed that her long-awaited sophomore album is coming “any day” now.

See the SNL lineup announcement below.