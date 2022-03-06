Dua Lipa Reacts to Oscar Isaac Reading Fan Fiction About Her on ‘SNL’

Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021.

Dua Lipa seemed delighted that Oscar Isaac gave a live reading of Dua Lipa fan fiction Saturday night.

“adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life,” the pop star commented along with laughing emojis on Instagram, where she shared a clip of one of the SNL host’s sketches from this weekend.

On the March 5 episode, one of the actor’s characters was Michael, a school janitor with an unexpected hobby.

In the sketch, the janitor interrupts an evening writing workshop by sharing his own love of books and a story he’s been working on, “The Apogee of Midnight.”

He reads aloud a tale of a janitor who’s alone in a school at night and approached by a woman who says she’s been looking for him.

“My name is Dua Lipa,” says the woman in the story. “I’m a big pop star, and I’m looking for a janitor here named Mike.”

Continuing with his story, he reads: “The janitor paused. That was his name. Dua Lipa sighed. ‘You haven’t heard of me, have you?’ ‘Sorry, ma’am. More of a classic rock guy, myself — but sure, maybe I’ve seen a bikini pic or two.'”

SNL cast member Aidy Bryant attempts to interrupt at this point, but he goes on with his fanfic about the singer. In the story, she’s somehow just arrived at the school following a concert in Europe and is “still in her sparkly show getup.”

The fantasy moves along quickly as Dua Lipa becomes “fast friends” with Mike the janitor and asks him to teach her how to make out. “I’ve never done it before,” she says in his story.

Watch the reading below to see how the writers’ group reacts to his Dua Lipa fanfic.