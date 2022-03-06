×
Charli XCX Duets With Oscar Isaac as Singing Meatballs in Weird ‘SNL’ Sketch

A date is ruined by a bunch of singing meatballs in the bizarre 'SNL' sketch.

Charli XCX on "Saturday Night Live"
Musical guest Charli XCX performs during "Saturday Night Live" on March 5, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

After three “incredible” dates, everything goes strangely wrong in the most offbeat sketch from SNL Saturday night (March 5).

A woman (Sarah Sherman) is getting closer to her new romantic interest (Chris Redd) when their chemistry is derailed by a bunch of singing meatballs that are secretly all over the woman’s body — singing meatballs with the faces of the episode’s host, Oscar Isaac, as well as cast members Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang and more.

“We are little meatball men, singing our little meatball song/ Join us please and sing along,” they sing in an unexpected little ditty during the pre-taped sketch.

Mid-breakup, Redd’s character — overwhelmed by the bizarre body meatballs — asks, “I’m sorry. Is there a piano in your armpit?”

There is indeed a piano in Sherman’s armpit, played by none other than SNL musical guest Charli XCX, who croons a power ballad with Oscar Isaac about not giving up on love over meatballs. (Elsewhere on the episode, Charli performed “Beg for You” and “Baby,” both tracks from her upcoming album Crash.)

Watch the odd, but hilarious, sketch below. See the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.

