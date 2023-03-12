Lil Yachty Announced as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest With Host Quinta Brunson

Lil Yachty has been confirmed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for April 1, while Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson will be hosting.

SNL made the announcement during Saturday night’s Jenna Ortega-hosted episode, on which The 1975 performed.

But will the show go on as planned? April 1 is the date that post-production editors at SNL, represented by the Motion Picture Editors Guild (IATSE Local 700), have threatened a potential strike over pay and benefits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the contract negotiations said NBC pledged to have a deal by the end of March.

Before Lil Yachty’s schedule appearance on SNL, he’ll perform at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW on March 16, presented by Doritos. Read his recent Billboard cover story here.

See the April 1 SNL lineup revealed below.