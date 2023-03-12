×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Yachty Announced as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest With Host Quinta Brunson

The April 1 lineup was revealed during Saturday night's Jenna Ortega-hosted episode, on which The 1975 performed.

Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty performs on stage at the 2022 Summer Smash festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago. Timothy Hiatt/GI

Lil Yachty has been confirmed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for April 1, while Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson will be hosting.

SNL made the announcement during Saturday night’s Jenna Ortega-hosted episode, on which The 1975 performed.

Explore

Explore

Lil Yachty

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

But will the show go on as planned? April 1 is the date that post-production editors at SNL, represented by the Motion Picture Editors Guild (IATSE Local 700), have threatened a potential strike over pay and benefits.

Related

Lewis Largent

Lewis Largent, Former MTV '120 Minutes' VJ and KROQ Music Director, Dies at 58

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the contract negotiations said NBC pledged to have a deal by the end of March.

Before Lil Yachty’s schedule appearance on SNL, he’ll perform at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW on March 16, presented by Doritos. Read his recent Billboard cover story here.

See the April 1 SNL lineup revealed below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad