Kristen Wiig & Will Forte’s Country Duo Jackie & Clancy Returns to ‘SNL’: Watch

Will Forte and Kristen Wiig attend the red carpet premiere for Peacock's new comedy series 'MacGruber' at California Science Center on Dec. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad are back.

Kristen Wiig and Will Forte’s curious country duo, Jackie & Clancy, reunited on SNL Saturday night (Jan. 22) after a 12-year hiatus to promote a new album, with the help of “legendary country music hitmaker” Jevner Keeblepooble (Kenan Thompson).

The goofy pair behind all your favorite songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer previewed such new classics as “Pool Trip Tango,” “Salad Bar Boogie,” “Hitchhiker Tonk” and “The Eyes of God,” a little ditty about “toddler hell.”

The sketch, a throwback to Jackie & Clancy’s debut on SNL in 2009, aired on this weekend’s episode hosted by Forte. Musical guest Måneskin performed two songs, “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

Hear Jackie & Clancy's latest tunes below in the sketch below, or watch the full episode on Hulu here.