×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kristen Wiig & Will Forte’s Country Duo Jackie & Clancy Returns to ‘SNL’: Watch

The curious country duo behind all your favorite songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer brought some new tunes to 'SNL.'

Will Forte Kristen Wiig
Will Forte and Kristen Wiig attend the red carpet premiere for Peacock's new comedy series 'MacGruber' at California Science Center on Dec. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad are back.

Kristen Wiig and Will Forte’s curious country duo, Jackie & Clancy, reunited on SNL Saturday night (Jan. 22) after a 12-year hiatus to promote a new album, with the help of “legendary country music hitmaker” Jevner Keeblepooble (Kenan Thompson).

The goofy pair behind all your favorite songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer previewed such new classics as “Pool Trip Tango,” “Salad Bar Boogie,” “Hitchhiker Tonk” and “The Eyes of God,” a little ditty about “toddler hell.”

The sketch, a throwback to Jackie & Clancy’s debut on SNL in 2009, aired on this weekend’s episode hosted by Forte. Musical guest Måneskin performed two songs, “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

Related

Maneskin on "Saturday Night Live"

Maneskin Rocks 'Saturday Night Live' With Performances of 'Beggin'' & 'I Wanna Be Your Slave': Watch

Hear Jackie & Clancy’s latest tunes below in the sketch below, or watch the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad