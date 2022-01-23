Kristen Wiig & Will Forte’s Country Duo Jackie & Clancy Returns to ‘SNL’: Watch

Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad are back.
Kristen Wiig and Will Forte’s curious country duo, Jackie & Clancy, reunited on SNL Saturday night (Jan. 22) after a 12-year hiatus to promote a new album, with the help of “legendary country music hitmaker” Jevner Keeblepooble (Kenan Thompson).
The goofy pair behind all your favorite songs about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer previewed such new classics as “Pool Trip Tango,” “Salad Bar Boogie,” “Hitchhiker Tonk” and “The Eyes of God,” a little ditty about “toddler hell.”
The sketch, a throwback to Jackie & Clancy’s debut on SNL in 2009, aired on this weekend’s episode hosted by Forte. Musical guest Måneskin performed two songs, “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”
Hear Jackie & Clancy's latest tunes below in the sketch below, or watch the full episode on Hulu here.