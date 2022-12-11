Brandi Carlile Brings ‘The Story’ & ‘You and Me on the Rock’ to ‘SNL’

Brandi Carlile returned to SNL as the musical guest on Saturday (Dec. 10), delivering one of her classics, 2007’s “The Story,” and her Grammy-nominated “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius.

For her first performance of the night, Carlile was introduced by Martin Short, who co-hosted this weekend’s episode with Steve Martin.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Brandi Carlile,” Short announced, as Carlile launched into “The Story,” the title track from her sophomore album.

Carlile took the stage again later in the evening, introduced this time by Steve Martin and accompanied by Lucius for “You and Me on the Rock,” who were also featured on the track on Carlile’s In These Silent Days album.

She’d previously graced the SNL set in 2021, when she performed “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time.”

An excited Carlile tweeted a photo of herself holding one of Martin and Short’s SNL cue cards Saturday morning, after calling the hosts “the funniest people in the world” in a tweet following a rehearsal earlier in the week. “I’m in love,” she said.

Watch Carlile’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.