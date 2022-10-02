×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Adam Levine’s Alleged Cheating Scandal in Hilarious DM Game Show Sketch: Watch

'Hoooly Moly,' the Maroon 5 frontman, played by Mikey Day, responds when seeing a bikini photo.

Mikey Day plays Adam Levine in
Actor Miles Teller hosts "Send Something Normal" game show skit during "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 1, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live hilariously addressed Adam Levine‘s alleged cheating scandal during the show’s 48th season premiere on Oct. 1.

In a nearly six-minute game show sketch, titled “Send Something Normal,” four male celebrity contestants — Levine (played by Mikey Day), actor Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and SNL cast member Bowen Yang (himself) — are challenged with replying to “a woman’s DM on Instagram in a way that is normal.” This proves to be a challenge for all of the men.

First-time SNL host Miles Teller, who plays game show host Halen Hardy, kicks things off by showing the Maroon 5 frontman a fictional DM from a woman named Elizabeth_Marie_1992. “Hey Adam. Huge fan. Love your music!” she writes. Before giving his response, Day’s Levine asks to see the woman’s most liked vacation photos, which happens to be a snapshot of her wearing a bikini. The musician licks his lips and rubs his hands before replying, “Hoooly Moly!” He digs himself into a deeper hole, adding, “Your body is making my penis smile!”

Related

Kendrick Lamar on "Saturday Night Live"

Kendrick Lamar Flawlessly Performs 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Tracks During 'SNL' Season 48…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Adam Levine

Maroon 5

See latest videos, charts and news

The SNL skit follows recent allegations that Levine had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, despite his marriage to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters and is expecting another child. Levine has since denied having an affair, but shared in a statement that he “used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Later in the sketch, reigning champ Yang, who attributes his success on the game show to “being gay,” faces his own challenge when attempting to respond to a friendly DM from Dua Lipa. “Oh no!” Yang yells out before responding, “Hooooly mooly! Hoooly crap! Your music makes my penis smile!”

Watch SNL‘s “Send Something Normal” skit below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here. The show is also live streamed on Peacock.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad