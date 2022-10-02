‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Adam Levine’s Alleged Cheating Scandal in Hilarious DM Game Show Sketch: Watch

Saturday Night Live hilariously addressed Adam Levine‘s alleged cheating scandal during the show’s 48th season premiere on Oct. 1.

In a nearly six-minute game show sketch, titled “Send Something Normal,” four male celebrity contestants — Levine (played by Mikey Day), actor Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and SNL cast member Bowen Yang (himself) — are challenged with replying to “a woman’s DM on Instagram in a way that is normal.” This proves to be a challenge for all of the men.

First-time SNL host Miles Teller, who plays game show host Halen Hardy, kicks things off by showing the Maroon 5 frontman a fictional DM from a woman named Elizabeth_Marie_1992. “Hey Adam. Huge fan. Love your music!” she writes. Before giving his response, Day’s Levine asks to see the woman’s most liked vacation photos, which happens to be a snapshot of her wearing a bikini. The musician licks his lips and rubs his hands before replying, “Hoooly Moly!” He digs himself into a deeper hole, adding, “Your body is making my penis smile!”

The SNL skit follows recent allegations that Levine had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, despite his marriage to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters and is expecting another child. Levine has since denied having an affair, but shared in a statement that he “used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Later in the sketch, reigning champ Yang, who attributes his success on the game show to “being gay,” faces his own challenge when attempting to respond to a friendly DM from Dua Lipa. “Oh no!” Yang yells out before responding, “Hooooly mooly! Hoooly crap! Your music makes my penis smile!”

