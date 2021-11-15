Snapchat Strikes New Deal With Sony Music Entertainment

Snap, the parent of Snapchat, announced on Monday a new deal with Sony Music Entertainment to include the label group’s artists in the app’s sound library.

Sony Music’s artists can now be found in the ‘Sounds’ section of Snap’s AR Lens Carousel, where users can select and embed a song in their Snap videos. Users can also utilize Snap’s Cameo Sound Lenses which apply visual effects to mimic an animated music video.

With every use of a song, Snapchatters will also have the opportunity to stream by swiping up on a “Play This Song” link, opening a web view to Linkfire so fans can listen to full songs on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Additional Snapchat music partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, NMPA and Merlin members, DistroKid and individual songwriters/music publishers.

Previously, Snap and Sony Music collaborated on an AR Lens to support the launch of Kygo’s collab with Whitney Houton for her unreleased version of “Higher Love.” Other Sony Music artist Snap campaigns have included Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Giant,” which resulted in 90 million creations and 1 billion views; and G-Eazy and Halsey’s “Him and I,” which resulted in 61 million creations and 750 million views.

Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Snap to develop new commercial opportunities for our artists around short form video and augmented reality experiences.”

“Our new deal with Sony Music marks a major milestone as Snap now has partnerships with all the major labels, in addition to networks of independent labels and emerging artists,” added Ben Schwerin, Snap’s senior vp of content and partnerships.

Since launching ‘Sounds’ last year, videos created with music from the tool on Snapchat have cumulatively resulted in 1.2 billion videos, the company said.