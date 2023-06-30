Smirnoff ICE Celebrates Its Relaunch With Star-Studded Summer Tour

Smirnoff ICE proves classics never fade, they only get better this summer with a modern redesign, a celeb-studded nationwide campaign, and a highly anticipated music tour, that’s hitting cities all over the country this summer.

Despite the beverage’s fresh new design, the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour will lean heavily into nostalgia, according to the brand’s press release: “All summer long, Smirnoff ICE will surprise fans with new experiences and performances by the most epic music artists – from mainstay legends to the hottest newcomers on the scene, merging modern nostalgia in a bold one-two punch. “

Hosted by Nicky Hilton, the tour kicked off at New York City’s Webster Hall in May and featured performances from T-Pain, Shaggy, and DJ Moma.

In addition to the tour, Smirnoff launched a series of seven TV spots featuring celeb partner Trevor Noah, who appear alongside influencers and experts — including favorites LeJuan James, Kayla Simone, and Erika Kullberg –– to deliver invaluable “adv-ICE” to viewers.

“Smirnoff ICE is out to prove its iconic status only gets stronger with time,” Noah said via press release. “Before there was seltzer there was Smirnoff ICE and this classic has never looked better with the same great flavor.”

Smirnoff ICE has also partnered with Live Nation, making it the “official flavored malt beverage partner across 39 amphitheaters and seven iconic festivals.”

Brand Director Lisa Lee commented on Smirnoff’s long-standing impact, as well as the decision to redesign the iconic beverage line, saying, “More than two decades ago, Smirnoff ICE made history as one of the first flavored malt beverages and has been challenging the status quo ever since. Now, 23 years later, we look better than ever with the same great taste people know and love. Add the excitement of new partnerships with Live Nation, Warner Music Experience and Billboard to engage with our fans like never before, and we’ve got a lot to celebrate.”

