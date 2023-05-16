Slowthai Appears in U.K. Court to Face Rape Charges

Slowthai appeared in court Tuesday (May 16) on two charges of rape and took to Instagram after the court appearance to deny the allegations.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges,” the 28-year-old British rapper wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

He concluded by asking his supporters not to “comment about this situation” and to “respect the process and privacy” of his family.

Explore Explore slowthai See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The star, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared before Oxfordshire, England, magistrates court via video link earlier in the day, where he was charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent stemming from a September 2021 incident in Oxford, according to The Guardian.

The publication added that Frampton did not enter a plea during the appearance and only confirmed his real name, date of birth and Northampton address. Prosecuting lawyer Adam Yar Khan said the rape charge must be heard at crown court, due to it being an indictable-only offense. At the time of publication, there is no further information surrounding the charges and the accuser’s claims.

Slowthai burst into the mainstream music market with his Mercury Prize-nominated 2019 album, Nothing About Great Britain. Since then, he’s released his 2021 album Tyron and, most recently, 2023’s Ugly. The rapper is currently scheduled to take the stage at a number of upcoming summer festivals, including Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds festival.