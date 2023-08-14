Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Perform the ‘SpongeBob’ Theme With Voice Actor Tom Kenny

Corey Taylor made a stop to a famous pineapple under the sea this week, and was joined by everyone’s favorite yellow sponge himself.

The Slipknot frontman has performed SpongeBob SquarePants theme song as a part of his set lists for years, and over the weekend, Taylor performed the Nickelodeon hit at the Huntington Comic And Toy Convention in West Virginia with a very special guest — Tom Kenny, the voice actor that portrays SpongeBob in the series.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career,” Taylor hilariously told the audience in a video going viral on YouTube. “How the hell did I get here, guys?”

Explore Explore Slipknot See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Last month, Kenny unexpectedly made headlines when people confused him for Ethan Slater, who is reportedly dating Ariana Grande and who starred as SpongeBob in Broadway’s The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage. Kenny’s wife, Jill Talley, clarified that she’s still very much married to the voice actor under an Instagram post about Grande’s alleged new relationship posted by The Cut.

“Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show),” she wrote. “He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight. P.S. as for me and Tom Kenny — we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.”

Watch Taylor and Kenny perform the SpongeBob theme song below.