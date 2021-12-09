Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33 After Being Shot: Reports

Slim 400, a rising rapper within the California rap community, was fatally shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 8), according to TMZ . He was 33.

A local report from ABC7 — which did not mention Slim by name but identified the gunshot victim as an “aspiring local rapper” — stated that authorities tasked to patrol an Inglewood neighborhood near 7th and Manchester avenues heard gunshots at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they saw a man “on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.” Paramedics were called to take the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Billboard has reached out to Slim 400’s rep.