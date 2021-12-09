Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33 After Being Shot: Reports

Slim 400, a rising rapper within the California rap community, was fatally shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 8), according to TMZ. He was 33.
A local report from ABC7 — which did not mention Slim by name but identified the gunshot victim as an “aspiring local rapper” — stated that authorities tasked to patrol an Inglewood neighborhood near 7th and Manchester avenues heard gunshots at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they saw a man “on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.” Paramedics were called to take the man to the hospital, where he later died.
The rapper shared a music video for “Caviar Gold (Ice Wata),” a track from his Ice Wata Army album — released on Aug. 20 — the day before the shooting. He had worked with YG and DJ Mustard while the two were attempting to get their label, the now-defunct Pushaz Ink, off the ground. Slim also collaborated with recently deceased rapper Young Dolph, who featured on his track “Shake Back.”In 2019, the Compton rapper needed surgery after being shot nine times while visiting family members before hitting the road for a series of shows, he revealed in an interview with DJ Vlad that year.