×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Alternative Pop Singer SkyDxddy Releases Newest Track ‘Hold Me’

The song is dedicated to members of the LGBTQ community struggling with mental illness and self doubt.

SkyDxddy
SkyDxddy Meghan Walpole*

Florida artist SkyDxddy has just dropped their newest track “Hold Me,” a song dedicated to members of the LGBTQ community struggling with mental illness and self doubt. The song details SkyDxddy’s own battles with depression and how it feels as close friends and family ignore early cries for help.

Explore

Explore

SkyDxddy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“‘Hold Me’ is a song I wrote at a dark time in my life. A time when I tried to speak up for myself and I was only met with judgment and gaslighting,” the gender fluid musician from a small town in Virginia tells Billboard. “I truly just wanted to be held while I cried and told I was going to be OK, and that never happened. No one should be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t love all their parts, even the broken ones.”

Related

Madonna

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for 'Illegal Usage' of 'Into the Groove'

SkyDxddy’s music has already racked up four million streams on Spotify, gaining the support of Grammy-nominated producer and former Linkin Park manager Jeff Blu. “Hold Me” is a follow-up track to “Overwhelmed,” produced by Marky Styles.

Check out “Hold Me” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad