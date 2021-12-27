Alternative Pop Singer SkyDxddy Releases Newest Track ‘Hold Me’

Florida artist SkyDxddy has just dropped their newest track “Hold Me,” a song dedicated to members of the LGBTQ community struggling with mental illness and self doubt. The song details SkyDxddy’s own battles with depression and how it feels as close friends and family ignore early cries for help.

“‘Hold Me’ is a song I wrote at a dark time in my life. A time when I tried to speak up for myself and I was only met with judgment and gaslighting,” the gender fluid musician from a small town in Virginia tells Billboard. “I truly just wanted to be held while I cried and told I was going to be OK, and that never happened. No one should be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t love all their parts, even the broken ones.”

SkyDxddy’s music has already racked up four million streams on Spotify, gaining the support of Grammy-nominated producer and former Linkin Park manager Jeff Blu. “Hold Me” is a follow-up track to “Overwhelmed,” produced by Marky Styles.

Check out “Hold Me” below.