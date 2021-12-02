Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk.

But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode.

The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a place in the final.

Bull hit Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up,” and was joined on stage by Jesse McCartney, a competitor on Season 3, for a rendition of The Script’s “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces).”

Skunk went with a gorgeous cover of Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” before teaming up with Michael Bolton for “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” made famous in the 1960s by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Unfortunately for the classy Skunk, she was run down by Bull. Under the mask was none other than Faith Evans.

Evans is an eight-time Grammy nominee who collected a statuette in 1997 for “I’ll Be Missing You,” winner of best rap performance by a duo or group. The single, a collaboration with Puff Daddy, hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and is one of 19 Evans titles to impact the survey.

Next week is the battle of the Group B survivors, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts.

Watch Skunk’s big reveal below.