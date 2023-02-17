Hear The Rumble? Skrillex’s Sophomore Album ‘Quest For Fire’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Feel the rumble? After a long nine years, Skrillex is back today (Feb. 17), with his sophomore album, Quest For Fire.

The LP drops amidst a very big moment for our guy Sonny Moore, who came hard out the gates in January with a litany of new singles, starting with the Fred again.. and Flowdan collab “Rumble.”

That track is its sixth week on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, where it peaked at No. 10 and is currently lodged at No. 16. “Rumble” was followed by “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps (currently at No. 25 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs), “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd (currently at No. 29), “Xena” with Nai Barghouti (currently at No. 21), “Real Spring” with Bladee (currently at No. 40) and “Don’t Get Too Close” with Bibi Bourelly.

Explore Explore Skrillex See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to taking over the chart, Skrill is currently also taking over New York City, playing a pop up set with Fred again.. and Four Tet at Good Room in Brooklyn this past Tuesday and the trio doing another small room show last night (Feb. 16) at LPR in lower Manhattan.

In a serious demonstration of going big or going home, the guys — who’ve been referring to each other as brothers in their IG posts — will close out the week with a show at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, February 18. Tickets sold out in less than three minutes, demonstrating the zeal for Skrillex and the continued market value of electronic music.

But first, Quest For Fire. It’s stacked with assists, including guest spots from the likes of Missy Elliott, Pete Wentz, Swae Lee, Four Tet, Mr. Oizo and many more. Stream it in full below.