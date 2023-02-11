×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Skrillex Announces New Album ‘Quest for Fire’

The DJ and producer revealed the news to fans on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Skrillex
Skrillex Marilyn Hue

A new Skrillex album is arriving in a matter of days.

Quest for Fire is scheduled to drop this Friday, Feb. 17, on OWSLA/Atlantic Records.

The DJ and producer first revealed the news to fans on Instagram Saturday night (Feb. 11).

“My new album QUEST FOR FIRE out 2/17. You can hear tracks from QFF in my basement set live on YouTube now,” he wrote.

In the caption for the YouTube video, he rounded up what seems to be a 13-song track list: “Rumble” feat. Fred Again.. & Flowdan x Hamdi – Skanka, “Xena” feat. Nai Barghouti, “Inhale Exhale” feat. Aluna, “A Street I Know” feat. Eli Keszler, “Tears” feat. Joker & Sleepnet, “Warped Tour ’05” feat. Pete Wentz, “Good Space” feat. Starrah, “Too Bizarre (juked)” feat. Swae Lee, Siiickbrain & Posij x Constantine & Squadooble – Bust Down, “Supersonic (My Existence) VIP” feat. Noisia, Josh Pan & Dylan Brady, “Leave Me Like This” feat. Bobby Raps x BABY AGAIN feat. Four Tet & Fred Again.., “Butterflies” feat. Starrah & Four Tet, “Ratata” feat. Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo, and “Still Here (With the Ones That I Came With)” feat. Porter Robinson & Bibi Bourelly.

Rumble” was released as a single in January.

Explore

Explore

Skrillex

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Though he’s kept busy with singles and collaborations, the new full-length album comes nearly nine years after his last full-length, 2014’s Recess, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Related

Harry Styles 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles Performs 'As It Was' Without a Hitch at 2023 Brit Awards

Watch Skrillex preview his new album tracks below. Quest for Fire can be pre-saved here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad