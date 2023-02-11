Skrillex Announces New Album ‘Quest for Fire’

A new Skrillex album is arriving in a matter of days.

Quest for Fire is scheduled to drop this Friday, Feb. 17, on OWSLA/Atlantic Records.

The DJ and producer first revealed the news to fans on Instagram Saturday night (Feb. 11).

“My new album QUEST FOR FIRE out 2/17. You can hear tracks from QFF in my basement set live on YouTube now,” he wrote.

In the caption for the YouTube video, he rounded up what seems to be a 13-song track list: “Rumble” feat. Fred Again.. & Flowdan x Hamdi – Skanka, “Xena” feat. Nai Barghouti, “Inhale Exhale” feat. Aluna, “A Street I Know” feat. Eli Keszler, “Tears” feat. Joker & Sleepnet, “Warped Tour ’05” feat. Pete Wentz, “Good Space” feat. Starrah, “Too Bizarre (juked)” feat. Swae Lee, Siiickbrain & Posij x Constantine & Squadooble – Bust Down, “Supersonic (My Existence) VIP” feat. Noisia, Josh Pan & Dylan Brady, “Leave Me Like This” feat. Bobby Raps x BABY AGAIN feat. Four Tet & Fred Again.., “Butterflies” feat. Starrah & Four Tet, “Ratata” feat. Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo, and “Still Here (With the Ones That I Came With)” feat. Porter Robinson & Bibi Bourelly.

“Rumble” was released as a single in January.

Though he’s kept busy with singles and collaborations, the new full-length album comes nearly nine years after his last full-length, 2014’s Recess, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Watch Skrillex preview his new album tracks below. Quest for Fire can be pre-saved here.