Skrillex Drops Ominous New Single ‘Rumble’ With Fred Again.. & Flowdan: Listen

Skrillex is ready to “Rumble.” On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the producer dropped a new single, a collaboration with Fred again.. and UK grime MC Flowdan.

The song adopts elements of grime and bass while stretching into the experimental realms of electronic sound design that have been Skrillex’s signature since he exploded into the scene more than a decade ago with his era-defining take on bass music.

While coming in at a petite two minutes and 26 seconds, the song packs a heavy punch with a sinewy, stuttering beat simmered in the deepest vibrations of the low end and a bridge composed of a voice pitched all the way up. Over that, Flowdan delivers an ominous flow about and “killers in the jungle” — a sentiment matched with an almost imperceptible growl.

“Rumble” first saw the light of day (or, ahem, the dark of the club), when Fred again.. dropped it in a series of marquee 2022 sets, including his record-setting Boiler Room show in July. Upon sharing the track today amidst massive hype, Skrillex also revealed that a collaborative single with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd is coming on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Both of these songs are presumably from Skrillex’s forthcoming double album, which he teased on New Year’s Day. The project will mark his first solo LP since 2014’s Recess, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in April of 2014 in the apex of the EDM boom. This album announcement read “QFF/DGTC 23,” with the acronyms widely understood to stand for the names of a pair of albums coming in 2023.

Listen to “Rumble” in the video above.