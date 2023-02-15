Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred Again.. To Play Madison Square Garden This Weekend

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet will play Madison Square Garden this Saturday (Feb. 18). The show, announced today (Feb. 15), will serve as a large-scale celebration of Skrillex’s sophomore album, Quest For Fire, dropping this Friday (Feb. 17) on OWSLA/Atlantic Records.

Tickets for the show go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET. The MSG show will mark the biggest event that the trio have played together thus far, launching their b2b2b threesome last month at a trio of clubs in London and continuing the run last night at Good Room in Brooklyn.

“Last night in New York was so fun with my brothers Four Tet and Skrillex,” reads an email sent out today to Fred again..’s mailing list. “So due to popular demand we’re announcing another date, Madison Square Garden, on Saturday.” Skrillex also announced the set today via his Instagram.

The show marks a massive return of dance music to the iconic venue, which became a de facto dance scene hub during the EDM boom, hosting sold-out shows from era-defining acts including Swedish House Mafia and Jack Ü, Skrillex’s project with Diplo. This weekend’s show will mark both Four Tet and Fred again..’s debut appearances at MSG.

A press release notes that “this week is expected to be monumental for everyone involved in the project and fans who have been keeping up with recent events alike,” with attached imagery featuring the names of album collaborators including Justin Bieber, Porter Robinson, Missy Elliott and many more.

“Last night, the collision of the three artists’ styles was apparent from the jump; throughout the night you could confidently guess who was behind the selection of each track,” reads our review of the January show in London. “The hosts regularly interacted with the eager, Thursday night crowd, checking in by throwing a singular cordless mic between each other. At one point, Fred jumped on to the mic to ask, ‘Do you all have enough room to dance?’ His rhetorical question was answered by squeals and screams — not dissimilar to hysterical fans at a boy band concert. The sea of people rippled as one, as people stayed put on the dancefloor for the entire set.”