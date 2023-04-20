Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again.. to Close Out Coachella Sunday Night

The Coachella lineup changeups continue Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again.. now joining the Southern California festival as weekend two Sunday night headliners, a source tells Billboard.

This addition comes in the wake of Frank Ocean dropping out of the festival’s second weekend following a leg injury and a controversial weekend one performance, and Blink 182 also being added to the Sunday night main stage bill. (Last weekend the reunited punk trio played Coachella’s Sahara Tent on Friday night.)

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet will play the main stage on Sunday at 10:25 p.m. following an hour-long set from Blink-182. A representative for Coachella declined to comment on the addition.

Fred again.. teased this performance on his Instagram with a pair of fairly cryptic stories, one which read, “okay I can’t believe I’m saying this again, but does anyone know where Sonny [Skrillex] is” and another of him and Four Tet in a car with the caption “Unexpected journevsssssss [sic].”

Sources close to the festival add that the trio will play in the round on the satellite stage of the main stage, which was originally built to serve as an ice skating rink during the Frank Ocean set, but wasn’t used during the performance. (This satellite stage will not have ice on it this Sunday.)

This show will mark the trio’s first appearance together since their triumphant February 18 set at Madison Square Garden, which sold out the arena in two minutes. That five-hour show followed a series of pop-up performances by the trio in conjunction with Skrillex’s album Quest For Fire, which was released a day before the MSG show. Skrillex also released a second album, Don’t Get Too Close, during the MSG set, with the two new albums marking his first full-length releases since 2014’s Recess. (The producer also teased what appear to be another three upcoming albums yesterday on social media.)

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet — the so-called Pangbourne House Mafia given their early recording sessions in Pangbourne, England — represent three generations of dance music, with this show marking another pinnacle moment for each artist. While each has previously played Coachella solo and amongst other projects — with Fred’s breakout year launching last April with a pair of massively well-received Coachella 2022 sets — this Sunday’s show will mark the biggest set they’ve done together thus far.

The trio have a flurry of collaborations together, including their most recent, “Baby Again” which is currently at No. 19 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.