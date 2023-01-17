Skrillex Reflects on ‘Toughest Year of My Life’ as He Rings in 35th Birthday

Skrillex marked his 35th birthday on Monday by posting a vulnerable series of tweets about the difficulties he’s faced in the past few years.

“Had the toughest year of my life in ’22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life,” he began. “My mother passed away a few years back, 2nd day of Lollapalooza tour in [South America]. I never ever coped with it … I drank the pain away and kept going.”

The electronic star continued: “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off,’ rightfully so. Like I said, ’22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career. The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It was because I was working on myself.”

However, the artist born Sonny Moore stated that all the personal and internal work he did has paid off, writing, “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing there are certain f—s you should not give, you’ll be more free for that. Here’s to 35 laps around the sun and to the f—s I will no longer give.”

He concluded with two final thoughts, tweeting, “Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding. To quote the wise [woman] @BibiBourelly, ‘yeah it’s deep, but sh– ain’t that deep.'”

Skrillex entered into the new year earlier this month by releasing the ominous “Rumble,” his new collab with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. He then played a surprise b2b2b set with Fred Again.. and Four Tet at London’s Electric Ballroom, and thus far, the single has debuted on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at No. 15 (dated Jan. 14) before becoming his sixth top 10 hit on the tally the following week.

Read Skrillex’s birthday thoughts below.

