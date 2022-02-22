×
Watch SKI-HI & 3RACHA’s Futuristic Racing Game-Inspired ‘Just Breathe’ Music Video

The J-pop rapper teamed up with Bang Chan, Changbin and HAN from the K-pop group Stray Kids.

SKI-HI & 3RACHA
SKI-HI & 3RACHA Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Japanese rapper and producer SKY-HI shared the new music video accompanying “JUST BREATHE,” his latest collaboration with 3RACHA, the production team composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN from the K-pop boy band Stray Kids.

“JUST BREATHE” features an experimental yet dramatic track produced by UTA (pronounced “Yoota”), a Japanese music producer who has collaborated with numerous top artists from his home country and abroad, including Daichi Miura, BTS, AI, and TWICE. SKY-HI and the three producers of 3RACHA (pronounced “three-racha”) wrote the lyrics and topline for the number.

In their respective styles, the four vocalists express “the reason for being who I am,” in Japanese, Korean, and English. Sometimes with intensity and sometimes as if reasoning with the listener, the lyrics cut through the bleak atmosphere of the times and inspire people living in this age who tend to be withdrawn. The song is a fusion of technical and emotional rapping in three languages and a fast-moving track, resulting in an electrifying piece that defies simple characterization.

The music video features a futuristic racing game based on an actual playable video game program. The visuals use clips from gameplay footage of a player manually controlling a motorcycle and a buggy with SKY-HI and 3RACHA on it — synchronized with the sound frequency of the drum line — through virtual space. The video takes advantage of the latest technology to visualize the chaos of modern times, fusing it with the dynamic elements of the music.

