Skai Jackson Says She Still Has the Note Justin Bieber Left Her as a Kid: ‘He Was So Sweet’

Skai Jackson stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (March 22) to reminisce about meeting Justin Bieber as a child star.

Related Justin Bieber Gives a Smiley Facial Mobility Update After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

The 20-year-old actress, who grew up as a diehard Belieber, told Hudson it was only after a number of missed opportunities and waiting “hours” at a time that she finally came face to face with her childhood idol when he was filming at a soundstage next door to where she was working.

“One day we were filming and next thing, I come out and I see him and Selena Gomez standing there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” she told host Jennifer Hudson. “And he was so sweet, he was so sweet.”

Only later did the Jessie alum realize that the superstar had snuck into her dressing room to leave her a handwritten, autographed note that read, “Skai, nice to meet you! You are very cute, make sure to always stay sweet!! God bless.”

“I still have it to this day,” Jackson admitted. “I was cleaning my closet and I found it again. I was like, ‘Thank god!’ So I put it away. But it’s been like 10 years, so I still have it.”

These days, the Biebs is continuing to recover from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. At the start of the month, he appeared to cancel all remaining dates on his long-postponed Justice World Tour just days before making a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud in California.

Watch Jackson talk about meeting Bieber below.