Six60, The Beths Lead Nominees For 2023 Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards

Stadium rockers Six60, indie band the Beths, and multi-instrumentalist Fazerdaze (real name: Amelia Murray) are multiple nominees for the second annual Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards, which celebrates New Zealand’s finest.

Also, there are multiple chances for Princess Chelsea, COTERIE, TE KAAHU, and the L.A.B., the reggae band which is up for best single (“Take It Away”) and the Rolling Stone Global Award.

Four categories will be presented on the night, for best record, best single, best new artist, and the RS Global Award, which is judged by the music title’s global team to acknowledge the Kiwi artist “they just can’t get enough of,” reads a statement.

“Royals” star Lorde was crowned with the inaugural Global Award in 2022. This year’s shortlist includes the Beths, Unknown Mortal Orchestra (UMO), Six60, Bic Runga, BENEE, Mitch James, MELODOWNZ. Kiwi stars Marlon Williams and Stan Walker are also in the running for RS honors.

“After the hugely successful launch of the Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards last year, we can’t wait to do it all again this year and join with the music industry to celebrate the diverse and unique music scene in New Zealand,” comments Rolling Stone New Zealand editor-in-chief, Poppy Reid. “Once again we’ve been treated to a year of New Zealand talent competing on the global stage.”

Brewery Panhead returns as headline sponsor for the awards, set for Sept. 20 at St Matthew-In-The-City in Auckland.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ is published by Sydney-based The Brag Media, whose portfolio of titles includes Tone Deaf, The Music Network, and Variety.

2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards nominees:

BEST RECORD

Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going To Be Alright

COTERIE – Coterie

Six60 – Castle St

The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field

TE KAAHU – Te Kaahu O Rangi

Marlon Williams – My Boy

Fazerdaze – Break!

Stan Walker – All In

BEST SINGLE

Daily J ft. Boo Seeka – ‘Lost In Time’

lilbubblegum – ‘af1’

Princess Chelsea – ‘Forever Is A Charm’

SXMPRA feat. Ski Mask the Slump God – ‘COWBELL WARRIORS!’

Tami Neilson – ‘Beyond The Stars’ ft Willie Nelson

L.A.B. – ‘Take It Away’

Kaylee Bell – ‘Boots N All’

Fazerdaze – ‘Break!’

BEST NEW ARTIST

Georgia Lines

Hanbee

COTERIE

TE KAAHU

Luca George

Teo Glacier

33 Below

NO CIGAR

ROLLING STONE GLOBAL AWARD

The Beths

UMO

Six60

Bic Runga

BENEE

Mitch James

MELODOWNZ

L.A.B.