Sinead O’Connor’s Family Thank Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’ Following Singer’s Funeral Service

Sinead O’Connor was laid to rest in her home country of Ireland on August 8, and on Tuesday (Aug. 29), the late “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s family shared a note of acknowledgement in The Irish Times‘ Family Notices section, thanking fans and everyone who was involved in the funeral service.

“The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated,” the note begins, adding that Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina were in attendance at the funeral service. According to the note, the musicians that performed at the service included Pauline Scanlon, Éamonn De Barra and Donogh Hennessy, as well as graveside music by Síle Denvir, Nicola Joyce, Noriana Kennedy, Éilis Kennedy and Damien Dempsey.

“Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family,” the note concluded. “We ask that this privacy continue to be respected. Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

O’Connor died in July at age 56. In a statement from the London Metropolitan Police — which did not refer to O’Connor by name, as is official policy, but which was confirmed by British press reports to be in reference to the singer — officials said a woman [O’Connor] was found unresponsive at her South London home on Wednesday morning and pronounced dead at the scene. The Police noted that the deceased’s next of kin had been notified of her death and that it is not being treated as suspicious; a coroner’s inquest is to follow.

The late star is survived by three children; her 17-year-old son, Shane, died by suicide in January 2022.