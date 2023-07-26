×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Sinead O’Connor’s Death Mourned by Jason Isbell, Ice-T, Irish Prime Minister & More: ‘Hoping That She Has Found Peace’

Tributes are pouring in for the Irish singer/songwriter, who died Wednesday at age 56.

Sinead O'CONNOR
Sinead O'Connor photographed circa 1990. Michel Linssen/Redferns

Following the news Wednesday (July 26) of Sinéad O’Connor‘s death at age 56, the Irish singer/songwriter’s friends and admirers hit social media with condolences and tributes.

O’Connor is best remembered for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a heart-wrenching, Prince-penned ballad that made her a global superstar and climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990. Beyond the hit song, she also made headlines for her trademark buzzed hairstyle and incendiary public persona, including ripping a photo of the Pope during a performance on Saturday Night Live in 1992 as she implored the audience to “fight the real enemy.”

Related

Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer, Dead at 56

Leo Varadkar — Ireland’s taoiseach, or prime minister — shared his condolences via Twitter for their native daughter. “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.” Michael Martin — Ireland’s tánaiste (deputy head of government), minister for foreign affairs, and minister for defense — also paid tribute via Twitter, calling O’Connor “one of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond.”

O’Connor’s family shared this statement with the BBC: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Below, find more tributes to O’Connor:

Billy Corgan via Twitter: “RIP Sinéad O’Connor”

Ice-T via Twitter: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

Tim Burgess via Twitter: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad