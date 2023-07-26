Sinead O’Connor’s Death Mourned by Jason Isbell, Ice-T, Irish Prime Minister & More: ‘Hoping That She Has Found Peace’

Following the news Wednesday (July 26) of Sinéad O’Connor‘s death at age 56, the Irish singer/songwriter’s friends and admirers hit social media with condolences and tributes.

O’Connor is best remembered for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a heart-wrenching, Prince-penned ballad that made her a global superstar and climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990. Beyond the hit song, she also made headlines for her trademark buzzed hairstyle and incendiary public persona, including ripping a photo of the Pope during a performance on Saturday Night Live in 1992 as she implored the audience to “fight the real enemy.”

Leo Varadkar — Ireland’s taoiseach, or prime minister — shared his condolences via Twitter for their native daughter. “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.” Michael Martin — Ireland’s tánaiste (deputy head of government), minister for foreign affairs, and minister for defense — also paid tribute via Twitter, calling O’Connor “one of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond.”

O’Connor’s family shared this statement with the BBC: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Below, find more tributes to O’Connor:

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVb — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 26, 2023

Billy Corgan via Twitter: “RIP Sinéad O’Connor”

Ice-T via Twitter: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

Tim Burgess via Twitter: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x.”

