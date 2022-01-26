Simon Fuller Unveils New Group The Future X Following TikTok #NextInMusic Search

Simon Fuller’s search for a group is over. The American Idol creator and artist manager has unveiled the seven carefully selected stars from his five-week-long #NextInMusic search on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

In fall of 2021, aspiring singers and dancers auditioned to be a part of The Future X via TikTok by using the #NextInMusic hashtag, which generated more than 300 million views over a five-week period. The seven members of The Future X — chosen by Fuller himself — are singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood, as well as dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

The pop group is currently living together in Malibu as they work on recording music, and prepare for their first set of live shows slated to begin in March. They are set to open for Now United — who Fuller also founded — on their sold-out arena tour of Brazil.

“We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group,” Fuller said in a statement. “The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”

Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok added, “Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way. TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same — so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent. We can’t wait to see what the group achieves and are excited for the community to be sharing in their journey, and of course their music, through their presence on TikTok.”

To celebrate The Future X’s debut, e.l.f. cosmetics will launch a TikTok search of its own to find makeup artists to work with the group. Submissions will take place through the #elfitup hashtag on TikTok through Feb. 1.

The Future X can be found on social media and on TikTok @thefuturexofficial.